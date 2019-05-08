Beer and Bands deliver brilliant Bank Holiday at Crich Tramway Village

The streetcars at Crich Tramway Village swayed with a little more rhythm than usual as the museum hosted a Bank Holiday of beer and bands.

Visitors enjoyed a bandstand line-up of brass and wind groups on Sunday and Monday, plus smaller acts in the Red Lion and Learning Centre.

Amanda Blair, the museum’s marketing manager, said: “The festival proved as popular as ever and got a really good response from our visitors.”

The programme included Belper Town Wind Band, New Mills Brass, Doveholes Brass, Newmount Brass, Stunt Double, Box o’Frogs, Silver Sax, and Hagg Farm Conspiracy.

Ray Jones conducts the Belper Town Wind Band

The fabulous flute section of Belper Town Wind Band.

Jon Alex and Chris Firminger, aka Stunt Double, played at the Red Lion

Enjoying a swift half at the beer tent is Chris Martin served by Julie Atkin. Matlock Wold Farm and Brampton, both local breweries, were represented at the festival.

The clarinets of Belper Town Wind Band.