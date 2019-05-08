Beer and Bands deliver brilliant Bank Holiday at Crich Tramway Village

The streetcars at Crich Tramway Village swayed with a little more rhythm than usual as the museum hosted a Bank Holiday of beer and bands.
Visitors enjoyed a bandstand line-up of brass and wind groups on Sunday and Monday, plus smaller acts in the Red Lion and Learning Centre.
Amanda Blair, the museum’s marketing manager, said: “The festival proved as popular as ever and got a really good response from our visitors.”
The programme included Belper Town Wind Band, New Mills Brass, Doveholes Brass, Newmount Brass, Stunt Double, Box o’Frogs, Silver Sax, and Hagg Farm Conspiracy.