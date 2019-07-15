Belper Meadows cricket club to host outdoor cinema next weekend

A Belper cricket club is inviting the whole town to turn out for nights of Hollywood magic under the stars this month as it hosts a pop-up cinema.

The Belper Meadows club, off Bridge Street, is running the first ever Movies at the Meadows weekend, July 19-21.

The all-ages events will see screenings of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday and Saturday nights, followed by the spectacular musical The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, on Sunday with subtitles.

Club spokesperson Rob Marshall said: “It will be an evening for all the family, to bring a picnic, lie back and enjoy the movies.

“We thought it would be a way to do a bit of fundraising and something nice to do for the community.”

Headded: “We’ve spent quite a bit on the pavilion recently so non-members canhold events here, and so the majority of what’s raised will go back into the club.”

Moviegoers will also be able to buy food and drink courtesy of the Greyhound pub’s mobile bar, chefs from the Filling Station café, and a popcorn stand.

Standard adult tickets cost £14, over-60s and under-16s tickets cost £9, or a family of four can go together for £10.25 each.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the club’s ground, at the Greyhound or online via www.facebook.com/BelperMeadowsCC.