Ben Poole plays Dirty Laundry and other choice cuts from latest album live in Derbyshire

International blues/rock/soul guitarist, singer and songwriter Ben Poole will plug songs from his latest album when he performs in Derbyshire.

He plays at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Thursday, December 6, where fans will be able to hear selections from this autumn’s release, Anytime You Need Me. His new album was recorded at Superfly Studios in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, produced by Wayne Proctor. The tracks were written by Ben, Wayne and Steve Wright.

Ben said: ““We basically locked ourselves away regularly over a period of around six months at a studio in the hills of North Wales writing and demoing the majority of the tunes on this album from scratch.

“It’s the first time I’ve worked in this way and, though it was challenging to force myself to conjure a creative mind-set on cue when in a room with two other songwriters whom I’d never written with before, I think the results are really rewarding. I’m extremely proud of this album. This is who I am.”

Tickets for his Real Time Live show cost £11, available online by clicking here

