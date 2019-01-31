Billy Liar is on at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre this week

Theatre fans looking for laughs to beat the winter blues should check out classic comedy Billy Liar at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

The play focuses on a northern lad who has an office job in a funeral parlour but longs to escape to London and become a writer.

He’s a compulsive liar but soon his lies catch up with him and he has to face the consequences.

Billy Liar, written by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, is being presented by Tabs Productions until February 2.

The production is the second in the seven-play rep season which celebrates the Pomegranate’s 70th anniversary.

For tickets, call 01246 345222 or book online, click here