Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox return to Chesterfield after The Pitmen Poets collaboration

Following their tenure with the hugely successful The Pitmen Poets, two of the UK’s best known and loved singers - Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox – are taking to the road together.

Billy, whose previous credits include Lindisfarne and Jack the Lad, and Bob, who sang the role of Songman in Warhorse and was one half of the duo Fox and Luckley, will perform at Chesterfield Library on March 20.

The duo will play original Lindisfarne classics and trad folk arrangements in a setlist which will include Sally Wheatley, Meet Me on the Corner, Dance to Your Daddy, Collier Laddie’s Wife, Clear White Light, Big River and Galway Shawl.

They performed at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel last year as part of The Pitmen Poets’ farewell tour.

Tickets are priced £17.50 and £16.50 (concessions). Call 01773 853428 or 01629 533400.

