Blue Planet cameraman Doug Allan shows the wild side of life

Which are the scariest - snow leopard or leopard seals? How do you get close to the biggest fish in the sea?

The answers to these questions and more will be revealed by award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan when he tours to Derby and Buxton.

Doug, who has filmed for TV’s Blue Planet, will share behind the scene stories for all the family with highlights from the most challenging assignments of his 35 years filming wildlife in the remotest places on Earth.

The holder of five Bafta and eight Emmy Awards will trace his personal journey as he discusses how he’s seen pollution and climate change affect the natural world.

Catch Doug Allan’s presentation, Wild Images, Wild Life, at Derby Theatre studio on October 31 and at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on November 3.

Tickets for Derby cost £20, book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk. or call 01332 593939; tickets for Buxton cost £23, book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

