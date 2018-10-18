Brave scary Bolsover Castle on Fright Night

Dare you venture around a castle which was once voted the Scariest English Heritage Site?

Bolsover Castle will be putting on entertainment for all ages this Halloween half term.

Fright Night, which will run from October 26 to 31 and starts at 6.30pm, will follow a path through the castle grounds and is inspired by the Great Plague of 1666.

Tricks and Tonics, running from October 27 to November 2, 11am to 4pm, is for little ones (and scaredy cats). The children will be guided in the art of potion-making and be able to take their creation home. Halloween fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets for Fright Night cost £13 (adult), £7 (child, 5-17 years), £34 (family). Tickets for Tricks and Tonics cost £11.30 (adult), £7.80 (child, 5-17 years), £10.20 (concession), £29.40 (family). Call 0370 333 1181 or buy tickets at Bolsover Castle on the day.