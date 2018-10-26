Bryan Adams announces Sheffield show - here’s how to get tickets

Bryan Adams returns to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield next year - a venue that he has sold out 17 times.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 2, at 9am.

Bryan will be performing at the showpiece venue in Sheffield on March 1 as part of his Shine A Light UK tour.

One of the most highly acclaimed singer/songwriters, Bryan Adams is known for hit singles “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Summer Of ’69” and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration “All for Love”. The Grammy winning artist has seen success from a string of number 1s in more than 40 countries and has sold in excess of 65 million records worldwide. His thirst for performing and unique take on live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time.

Tickets are priced £42 and £50.40 (including booking fee). Click here or call 0114 256 56 56.