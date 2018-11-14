Captain and the Waves play at Matlock Bath’s steampunk weekend

Enigmatic musical storyteller Captain and the Lost Waves will be performing as part of Matlock Bath’s steampunk weekend.

The audience will be transported aboard a mystical voyages as he inhabits the personae of Scaramouche, The Pied Piper and all the good captains rolled into one (Hook, Pugwash and Beaky for starters).

Catch the show at Large White, Matlock Bath, this Saturday, November 17, at 6pm. Captain and the Lost Waves’ album Synthesis includes three classic singles, including the crowd favourite Mr Many Men, and five new tracks.