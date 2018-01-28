Catch the ‘Rocking Rev’ in live show

The ‘Rocking Rev’, John Pickering, will be performing a mixture of covers from the 50s and 60s when he plays near Ashover.

He will be performing at Uppertown Social Centre on Saturday, February 3.

John is a Christian musician who has a country and acoustic sound. He describes his influences as Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Donovan and Steve Earle. He has made seven albums, the most popular being Terraced Row, released in 1997.

John is a full time religious education teacher at Hasland Hall Community School and plays acoustic sessions to his classes.

Born and bred in Chesterfield, John said: “I grew up in a loving Christian family. My parents taught me about the Gospel and took me to a very working class Baptist chapel. At the age of eleven a friend gave me a guitar, but I had no idea how to play it. My brother David, who is nine years older than me, learned how to play a few chords and then taught me how to play a simple rock and roll song. I really caught the bug, and I’ve been playing ever since.”

It is sure to be another great night with plenty of nostalgic music at Uppertown. Tickets £8, including supper; call Eddie on 01246 590502 or 07966 154798.