Chantel McGregor rocks Derby's Flowerpot

Blues-rock guitarist Chantel McGregor will treat fans to songs from her upcoming album when she plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 12.

The gig will include reworked tracks from her previous two releases and some rare cover versions.

A female guitar prodigy, at 14, she was told by major labels that she had ‘a great voice but girls don’t play like that!’ Ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history, to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions. Chantel left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and the college’s musician of the year award.

She stepped out in the pro-musician world where her live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age. Early in her career Chantel was invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa on two of his UK tours.

When she released her debut album, Like No Other, in 2011, one critic said: “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain. She doesn’t strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she’s channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers.”

The album was produced by Livingstone Brown, whose credits include Ed Sheeran, Robin Trower, and Shakira.

Her follow-up album, Like Control, again produced by Livingstone Brown, was released in 2015 to critical acclaim.

Tickets to see Chantel at The Flowerpot cost £15.75. Go to www.seetickets.com/chantel-mcgregor/the-flowerpot/1364577