Check out these top ten things to do

Fancy watching a new play about the creation of a monster, the latest Vampires Rock show or Britain’s strongest men in action?

All this and more is in our weekly round-up of attractions. Which one would you like to see?

A new adaptation of Gothic masterpiece Frankenstein runs at Derby Theatre from January 20 to 25.

Scottish screen actress Eilidh Loan depicts the author Mary Shelley who was 18 when she dreamed up the monster whose tragic story captured the imagination of generations to come.

A young scientist by the name of Frankenstein breathes life into a gruesome body. Banished into an indifferent world, Frankenstein’s creature desperately seeks out his true identity, but the agony of rejection and a broken promise push him into darkness. Dangerous and vengeful, the creature threatens to obliterate Frankenstein and everyone he loves, in a ferocious and bloodthirsty hunt for his maker.

Tickets to see Frankstein are priced from £15. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.

Goldilocks at Dronfield Civic Hall.

Pantomime is on the cards at Dronfield Civic Hall from January 17 to 26 when Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to town.

The production by Dronfield Musical Theatre Group stars Ellie Ashmore as Goldilocks, Richard Gilson as daddy bear, Lindsay Ashmore as mummy bear and Lily Ward as baby bear.

Gavin Ward dons a frock and lippy again as dame and Tommy Jones is a villainous Queen Bee.

Tickets to see Goldilocks are £10 and £9 (14 and under). Call 01246 416364 or go to www.dronfieldmtg.co.uk

Now in its 18th year, Vampires Rock is heading for Buxton Opera House on January 18. Steve Steinman and cast will have you rocking in the aisles to classic anthems by Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, Bon Jovi, Journey and Guns ‘n’ Roses. All these and more hits will be woven into an hilarious, tongue in cheek storyline.

Vampires Rock at Buxton Opera House. Photo by Phillip Henderson.

Tickets from £29.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The ELO Experience are playing the songs of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on January 18. Expect to hear songs such as Evil Woman, Living Thing and Mr Blue Sky.

Tickets cost £26.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Dazzling puppetry, delicious music and sparkling comedy feature in a stage adaptation of The Bear at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on January 18 and 19.

Frankenstein at Derby Theatre.

The story by Raymond Briggs (creator of The Snowman and Father Christmas) revolves around a little girl who befriends michievous polar bear.

Tickets to see The Bear are priced £12.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

The Royal Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty will be screened at cinemas across Derbyshire.

Catch the show at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Odeon Derby, Tideswell’s George Hotel, Belper’s Ritz and Chesterfield Cineworld on January 16 at 7.15pm and at Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema on January 19 at 2pm.

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa, the creation also features sections containing choreography by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon.

Cinema audiences will watch Lauren Cuthbertson as Princess Aurora and Federico Bonelli as Prince Florimund and experience some of ballet’s most celebrated numbers including the iconic Rose Adage, the Garland Waltz and the Vision Pas de deux. The ballet’s beautiful music is by Tchaikovsky.

Gary Delaney - Gagster's Paradise.

For tickets to see The Sleeping Beauty, go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas

Comedian Gary Delaney brings his show, Gagster’s Paradise, to Derby Theatre on January 17 when he promises that the audience will hear at least 200 jokes. Gary said: “There’s no story, no sad bits, you’re not going to learn anything, but if you like lots of jokes it’s for you. I thought it was quite a clever title, but I hadn’t fully accounted for autocorrect though. A lot of venues, papers, even ticketing companies have had the show listed as Gangster’s Paradise as that’s what your computer automatically changes it to!”

Gagster’s Paradise is suitable for viewers aged 16 years and over. Tickets £17.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

A month-long play season at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre with Wait until Dark, presented by Tabs Productions from January 21 to 25.

This classic thriller by Frederick Knott, the author of Dial M For Murder, is the story of a sinister conman looking for a mysterious doll who visits the apartment of a man and his blind wife. The husband has been potentially implicated in a murder and his spouse realises that the doll could be the key to his guilt or innocence and refuses to reveal its location.

Other offerings in the Spring Play Season include Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Time and Time Again, from January 28 to February 1 and comedy-thriller The 39 Steps, from February 4 to 8, which are both presented by Rumpus Theatre Company.

The season’s finale is It’s A Wonderful Life, an adaptation of Frank Capra’s 1946 festive film, which Tabs Productions will present from February 11 to 15.

Tickets for the Spring Play Season are priced £22 (full) per play or £58 for all four plays. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Folk/world group Bonfire Radicals will be playing at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on January 17. The band translate a wide variety of influences - medieval and Celtic folk, eastern European jazz-swing and world-beats - into a high-spirited live stage show.

Tickets £11 or £7.50 (under 16s). Call 01773 856 545 or go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/derbyshire/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall/bonfire-radicals/e-xdykqq

Watch the ultimate show of strength at Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield, on January 18.

An awesome line-up of heavyweights will be battling it out in Britain’s Strongest Man in which the winner will go on to compete for the world title.

Tickets from £28. Call 0114 2565656 or go to www.flydsaarena

Juliette Strobel and Anna Mitcham in Wait Until Dark at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

The ELO Experience play at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.