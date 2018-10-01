Chesterfield date for clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook

Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, will be visiting Chesterfield’s Proact.

He will be at the showpiece stadium on Thursday, November 1.

Tickets £17 in advance, call 01823 666292, or £18 on the door, Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Steve will be demonstrating his unique ability to act as telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

His ability to give messages to people who have lost their loved ones has been witnessed by thousands over the years and his ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean.

Steve said: “It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension’.

He has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years including £50000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5000 for MacMillan Support and nearly £30,000 for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country.

Steve has three books published, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, which all offer a true insight into the day to day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a background into his life.