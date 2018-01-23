Chesterfield run for John Godber comedy

Culture clashes, wine, wit and Whitby combine in a comedy written by John Godber.

Weekend Breaks, which opens its Chesterfield run tonight (Tuesday), focuses on a promising writer and academic whose extra-marital fling has left him trying to patch things up with his wife and disapproving parents.

A weekend break allows the writer to rediscover his roots and what it really means to love your parents even when you want to kill them.

The comedy will be presented by Tabs Productions at the Pomegranate Theatre from January 23 to 27 at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions) and £17 (child). To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk