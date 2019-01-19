Children’s ballet shows Tortoise & The Hare and Elves & the Shoemaker hit cinema screens

Two of the most popular children’s stories to be performed by Northern Ballet will be screened at UK cinemas.

Tortoise & The Hare will be shown at Derby Odeon and Cineworld Sheffield on January 26 and Elves & the Shoemaker at Cineworld Sheffield and Vue Cinema, Meadowhall, Sheffield, on February 23.

More of the company’s children’s ballets, including Three Little Pigs, are set to land in cinemas later this year.

Northern Ballet began creating short ballets specifically for young children in 2013 and has since added to its repertoire which now includes six ballets based on well-known children’s fairy tales.

Touring widely throughout the UK and featuring live music at every performance, the ballets provide a first experience of live theatre, dance and music for young families and have been seen live by a combined audience of more than 212,000 people.

All the children’s ballets have been adapted for TV following their premières amassing over one million viewers. This first venture into cinema will enable more families than ever before to access Northern Ballet’s productions and provide an engaging introduction to both ballet and cinema.

The ballets feature performances by Northern Ballet’s world-class dancers with the colourful designs and captivating music audiences have come to expect from these productions.

For cinema, the ballets have been enhanced with charming animations and will offer an interactive experience with the story narrated by BBC star Anita Rani and dance demos with the lovable characters for children to learn some of their iconic moves.

To find out in which other venues Tortoise & the Hare and Elves & The Shoemaker will be screened, click here: https://www. bitesizedballets.com