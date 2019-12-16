Christmas ballet The Nutcracker lights up cinemas across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Festive favourite The Nutcracker will dance onto cinema screens this week.

The Royal Ballet’s performance was recorded in 2016 to celebrate choreographer Peter Wright’s 90th birthday and will be broadcast with new features.

Dance fans can watch screenings of The Nutcracker at the Odeon Derby on December 17, 18 and 23, at the Odeon Mansfield and Nottingham’s Showcase Cinema de Lux in Nottingham on December 17 and 18 and at Chesterfield Cineworld, Belper’s Ritz Cinema, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Tideswell’s George Hotel, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux, Worksop’s Savoy Cinema, Cineworld Nottingham, Bonington Theatre in Arnold Leisure Centre and Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema on December 17.

The story revolves around Clara who is given an enchanted Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. At the stroke of midnight she creeps downstairs where an adventure awaits the little girl and her new toy. The magician Drosselmeyer transforms the drawing room for a battle between mice and toy soldiers. During the battle, Clara saves the Nutcracker’s life which breaks a spell that turned him from a boy to a toy. In celebration, Drosselmeyer sweeps Clara and the Nutcracker off to the Kingdom of Sweet.

Set to Tchakovsky’s sumptuous score, The Nutcracker is presented in a festive period setting with vivid designs to make this a charming and magical production.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews

Artists of The Royal Ballet in The Nutcracker.

Details: For tickets, to to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas