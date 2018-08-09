Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters to perform on stage in Derbyshire

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters head the cast of a stage musical which is coming to Derbyshire.

Wendi, who is known for playing Cilla Battersby-Brown in the popular television soap, will tread the boards in Salad Days at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Described as an absolute romp of polite naughtiness and social encounters, the musical has enjoyed sell-out runs and rave reviews in London and Bath.

Salad Days will run in Chesterfield from October 15 to 18 and promises to be one of the highlights of the new season.

Other shows to look out for include Jane Austen’s Persuasion, presented by Theatre6 and Catherine Schreiber who are award-winning producers from the West End and Broadway. This sparkling romantic comedy will be at the Pomegranate Theatre from September 24 to 29.

You can catch live performances of the most famous ballet of all time, Swan Lake presented by Russian National Ballet on October 6. This will be followed by Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of the enchanting Christmas story The Nutcracker on November 13.

To commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, the theatre has an extensive programme of events scheduled for September to November.

Based on a true story, The Fulstow Boys is presented by Steelworks Theatre Company. This powerful, poignant and hilarious play will be staged on September 20. An afternoon of wartime music, entitled Pack up your Troubles visits town on October 4. Coming direct fron the West End is a stage adaptation of Michael Morpugo’s Private Peaceful which will be staged on October 19 and 20.

Celebrated military historian Peter Hart will present his fascinating talk The Last Battle: Endgame on the Western Front, 1918 at the Winding Wheel on October 31, A special film festival, running on November 4 and 5 at the Pomegranate Theatre, will include Lawrence of Arabia, War Horse, Regeneration, All Quiet on the Western Front and Oh! What a Lovely War.

The series concludes as Rumpus Theatre Company present The Eleventh Hour, a new play written by John Goodrum, which takes the audience from the striking reality of the trenches to the exuberant celebrations on the home front. Running at the Pomegranate from November 6 to 10, the play stars John Lyons (A Touch of Frost, Upstairs, Downstairs and The Sweeney).

Family entertainment includes The Snail and the Whale on September 8 and 9. Based on the bestselling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this show features storytelling, live music and lots of laughs. Online and digital TV sensation Little Baby Bum comes to the Pomegranate Theatre on September 18 and 19. Combining puppetry, live action and digital animation, this show is perfect for all ages. Family favourite Peppa Pig is back with Peppa Pig’s Adventure on October 31 and November 1. Ahead of the festive season, Father Christmas Needs A Wee returns on November 18, promising humour, music and sparkle in this adaptation of Nicholas Allan’s much loved book.

This year’s pantomime, Cinderella, stars Roxanne Pallett (Emmerdale and Dancing on Ice) and Rhydian Roberts (X Factor). Running from Decmeber 1 to January 6, this classic ‘rags to riches’ tale will enchant both young and old with magical effects and lavish sets and costumes.

Cinema screenings at the Pomegranate Theatre will include newly-released films and satellite broadcasts of performances and events, including from the Royal Ballet and the Royal Opera, NT Live, RSC Live, and many others.

At the Winding Wheel, highlights of the season will include classical vocal harmony quartet G4 Live in concert on September 8. Jason Donovan visits the venue on September 28 to reminisce about Neighbours, Kylie, I’m a Celebrity, Strictly and more in an intimate show which is part of his Amazing Midlife Crisis tour.

The Shaolin Warriors will punch, kick and tumble onto the stage in an amazing spectacular on September 30.

Comedian Dave Spkey brings his Juggling on a Motorbike tour to the Winding Wheel on October 25.

Hit musical Blood Brothers returns to town on October 13 to 15, telling the tale of twins who are separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks only to meet again with fateful consequences.

To book tickets or for more details, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk