Deadly game of Russian roulette in The Nightmare Room

Dare you enter The Nightmare Room?

Two women, one locked room, one bottle of poison. When Helen regains consciousness, she finds herself bound and blindfolded. Her captor, best friend Catherine, challenges her to a deadly game of Russian roulette to decide which of them will win the prize, the handsome film star they both desire. But the game – like the room – is far from what it seems ...

If you’re a fan of mystery thrillers, check out The Nightmare Rom at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from September 13-15.

The British Theatre Guilde has described the play as “an outstanding piece of theatre. It’s chilling, thrilling stuff that keeps you guessing right until the end.”

Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic thriller, The Nightmare Rooms has been penned by John Goodrum and will be presented by Tabe Productions, which produced the critically acclaimed Mindgame.

Performances are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Details: Tickets £20.20 or £19.20. Call 01235 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk