Diabetic actress tours her one-woman educational play Pricks

TV actress Jade Byrne stars in a new one-woman live show which aims to educate people about diabetes.

Jade, who has appeared in Inspector George Gently, Casualty and Mount Pleasant, will be performing Pricks at Derby Theatre on May 24.

A diabetic for 30 years, Jade said: “I want to be able to educate through entertainment about what it (Tupe 1 diabetes) actually is and I want the entire world to see it.”

Pricks is a play which 33-year-old Jade has written. It is a warm, engaging and uplifting story about familiies and learning to care for others better.

Jade said: “I love seeing the reaction from the audience at shows and it is a great night out.

“It’s funny, but will make a lot of people cry happy tears.”

The tour starts later this month and takes in 12 venues. To book tickets online for the Derby date on May 24 click here