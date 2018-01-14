Duke and Duchess lift lid on life at Chatsworth House

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, their son Lord Burlington and many others will share their favourite stories in a series of winter talks about life at Chatsworth both below stairs and in its gilded halls.

The season opens on Friday, Janaury 18, with “More stories from the servants”. The tales of tenants, housemaids, stable boys, gardeners and many more will chart three centuries of change, from 1700 to 1950.

The talk will focus in part on Chatsworth Renewed and consider how changes to the house and the presence of builders and craftsmen impacted on life and work in the country house.

Refreshments will be served in the Cavendish restaurant at 10.30am followed by the talk, which starts at 11am, in the Hartington room.

To book, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/servants-hall