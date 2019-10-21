EastEnders actress swaps Albert Square for Derby Theatre to play Agatha Christie

EastEnders fans will spot a familiar face on the Derby stage this autumn.

Lin Blakley, who is best known for her role as Pam Coker in the BBC soap, has been cast as Agatha Christie in the play Murder, Margaret and Me.

Touring to Derby Theatre next month, the play by Philip Meeks follows the friendship of famed actress Margaret Rutherford (played by Sarah Parks) and Agatha Christie. These two national treasures were the creative force behind one of British cinema’s most successful franchises in the early 60s.

Murder, Margaret and Me will be staged at Derby Theatre from November 14 to 16.

Tickets are priced from £15, available online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk. or call 01332 593939.

