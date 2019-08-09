An awfully big adventure for stars Bill Ward and Katrina Bryan in Peter Pan at Derby Arena

A pair of soap and kids’ TV stars will head the cast of this year’s Derby Arena pantomime Peter Pan.

From Emmerdale, Coronation Street and the West End, Bill Ward will take to the stage as the dastardly Captain Hook while Tinker Bell will be played by Katrina Bryan from CBeebies’ Nina and the Neurons and Molly & Mack.

The production can be seen at the venue from Saturday, December 7, to Saturday, January 4.

The pantomime spectacular is brought to you by Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment.

Bill Ward has been a professional actor across theatre, TV and film for 20 years.

He is best known for his work on two of the country’s leading soaps, Coronation Street as Charlie Stubbs and Emmerdale as James Barton, in which he appeared for over 700 episodes, and for which he won numerous awards.

Though well known for his TV work, Bill’s theatre work encompasses everything from Sophocles to The Spice Girls in London’s West End and theatres across the country.

He explained: “Hook is one of those iconic parts for an actor and I’m really looking forward to playing him. I properly love panto and am very much up for the challenge of getting an entire arena to boo me!”

Katrina Bryan is best known for her roles on the CBeebies channel.

She played Nina in the award-winning series Nina and the Neurons which began in 2007 and is now shown all across the world.

Katrina currently plays the role of Alice in another hit show, the light-hearted CBeebies drama, Molly and Mack.

She has also appeared in many of CBeebies’ well-loved Christmas shows including last year’s lead role in Thumbelina, The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan and Strictly Cinderella.

Her other TV appearances included a recurring role as pathologist Ellis Sinclair in Taggart. Theatre credits include Local Hero, My Romantic History, Death of a Salesman, Houghmagandie pack, and Greggs: The Musical.

She said: “I’ve always loved panto ever since I left drama school. Happily for me, my work with CBeebies - which I absolutely love - has given me a profile across the whole of the UK, meaning I get the opportunity to perform in these bigger pantos.

“Peter Pan is one of my favourite pantos to watch and to perform in. I’m very much looking forward to bringing the special mischief that is Tinker Bell to a venue as spectacular as the arena. “

Tickets are priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Call for tickets on 01332 255800, or you can pick seats online by clicking here.

Katrina Bryan photo copyright; Wolf Marloh