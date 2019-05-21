Belper Arts Festival gig for folk legends John Tams and Barry Coope

Folk music legends John Tams and Barry Coope will be the closing acts at this year’s successful Belper Arts Festival.

The acclaimed pair will perform a fundraising concert to raise funds towards the installation of the Sacrifice sculpture/memorial in the town.

The concert is called One Day and takes place at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on Saturday, June 1, from 7.30pm.

Derbyshire’s very own John Tams has become known worldwide as a singer, songwriter, musician, actor and director.

From 1976 to 1985, John was musical director at the National Theatre, working on such shows as The Mysteries, Lark Rise to Candleford, Glengarry Glenross, The Crucible and Golden Boy.

John is also fondly remembered for his role in the TV series Sharpe with Sean Bean.

And then there’s, War Horse. The National Theatre production made its debut in October 2007 and since then more than seven million people have seen the show and heard the music.

John says: “I’m very proud of War Horse. I have been a musician for 50 years, have worked in the theatre for more than 40 years, and it stands out as one of the most important things I have done.”

John Tams and Barry Coope are long time collaborators but Barry is probably best known as one third of the vocal folk trio, Coope, Boyes and Simpson. Formed around 1990, the trio released 18 albums between 1993 and 2016.

Barry was also a member of Muckram Wakes (although not at the same time as John Tams was), Narthen (say it in a Barnsley accent) and an outfit regularly described as a ‘folk supergroup’ Blue Murder.

Doors open at 6.45pm. Adult tickets are £15 (£10 for under 16s).

For ticket availability, you can click here.

