Book now to see Peter Pan later this year at Derby Arena

Get your tickets nice and early to see Bill Ward and Katrina Bryan starring in this year’s Derby Arena panto, Peter Pan.

It can be seen from Saturday, December 7, to Saturday, January 4.

From Emmerdale, Coronation Street and the West End, Bill Ward will take to the stage in Peter Pan as the dastardly Captain Hook.

Tinker Bell will be played by Katrina Bryan from CBeebies’ Nina and the Neurons and Molly & Mack.

Peter, Tinker Bell, Wendy and a very odd looking woman, who refuses to grow up, are in for a high-flying action-packed adventure. The lost boys and musical mermaids will take on some very potty pirates and the most dastardly villain of them all – Captain Hook!

Come along for an awfully big adventure this Christmas as a brand new swashbuckling pantomime sets sail for Derby Arena.

Katrina Bryan said: “I’ve always loved panto ever since I left drama school. Happily for me, my work with CBeebies - which I absolutely love - has given me a profile across the whole of the U.K meaning I get the opportunity to perform in these bigger pantos. Peter Pan is one of my favourite pantos to watch and to perform in.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing the special mischief that is Tinker Bell to a venue as Spectacular as the Arena. I love having variety in my work so I’m very lucky to work on stage and TV. I love working with children and the comedy side of things too and you can’t beat panto for that!“

Tickets are priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Call the box office on 01332 255800, or you can click here.

Photo by Wolf Marloh