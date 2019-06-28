Check out Derby Concert Orchestra’s latest Wirksworth appearance

Derby Concert Orchestra will round off their busy and successful 2018-2019 season with an appealing selection of works at St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth.

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 6, starting at 7.30pm, and will be conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple.

Featured in the performance will be Arnold Bax’s highly evocative tone poem Tintagel, Snow, by the rising young British composer Helen Grime, the lively Waltz and Polonaise from Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin, and the hugely popular Enigma Variations by Edward Elgar, featuring the much-loved movement Nimrod.

Tickets are £14 (£12 for students and concessions). Under 18s get in free with an adult.

