Check out top tribute band U2UK in Derby this week

U2UK will be rocking out at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, September 6.

U2UK have won the hearts of U2 fans by performing in Europe and beyond, including U2’s after show party at the Heineken Stadium on the Dutch leg of the Vertigo Tour.

They will be performing songs spanning four decades of some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, U2UK recreates the most captivating moments of the tours which have earned U2 their reputation as ‘The World’s Greatest Rock Band’.

Over their 14-year history, they have played to audiences all over the world, from Beirut, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Malta, Azores, Ireland, Cyprus, Sweden, Holland, Belgium and of course all over the UK.

Performing songs spanning four decades of some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, U2UK recreates the most captivating moments of the tours which have earned U2 their reputation.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12. For more, click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.