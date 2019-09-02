Comedy star Count Arthur Strong is at Derby Theatre this November

Count Arthur Strong can be seen at Derby Theatre on Sunday, November 10, from 8pm.

The veteran entertainer - a star of stage, radio and small screen - will be back on the road this autumn with his latest show Is There Anybody Out There?

Created and performed by Steve Delaney, the show sees Count Arthur Strong - king of misunderstandings and malapropisms - revealing his knowledge of astronomy to his adoring public.

He will be mixing the very best entertainment stories with some of the biggest questions that other all-round entertainers usually shy away from.

For more details, you can call the box office on 01332 59393 or you can click here.

