Don’t miss latest Wirksworth performance by Derby Concert Orchestra

Classical music fans won’t want to miss Derby Concert Orchestra’s latest visit to Wirksworth on Saturday, May 18.

The concert at the town’s St Mary’s Church starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple.

Three pieces will be performed: Weber’s Oberon Overture, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto - featuring the return to DCO concerts of talented soloist Sophie Rosa - and Brahms’s Third Symphony.

For more on how you can get hold of tickets, you can click here.

You can also click here for more on another forthcoming classical concert in the area.