Doors Alive will provide a top tribute show at The Flowerpot in Derby

Don’t miss The Doors Alive at The Flowerpot in Derby with their tribute to the music of The Doors on Saturday, April 27.

Rated as arguably the world’s best tribute to The Doors, come and see a British tribute band with acclaimed live show.

The band recreates the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960s Doors concert, perfectly and effortlessly transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When The Music’s Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more.

Doors open at 8pm at the King Street venue and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions. You can also click here for details.

