Family theatre favourites Oddsocks return to Derby with A Midsummer Night’s Dream

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is to be performed at Markeaton Park Craft Village, Derby, from June 11-15, as part of the ever-popular Outdoor Theatre and Cinema season.

Outdoor theatre favourites Oddsocks Productions will kick off the season with their version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Audiences will experience Shakespeare as they have never seen it before in this festival of music, magic and mayhem. Book before June 1 for £2 off.

For more, you can click here or call the box office on 01332 255800.

