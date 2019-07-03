Get ready for concerts galore in this year’s bumper Ripley Music Festival

Ripley Music Festival lands for its 19th year with a bumper line-up of more than 40 musical acts including bands, acoustic acts and classical music.

Almost all of the events in the festival, which runs in the town from July 6-14, are free.

The committee has been hard at work organising an epic line-up for your enjoyment and all are welcome to enjoy the community event which caters for all ages.

Highlights include three classical concerts at All Saints Church, Ripley, performers include J26 Chamber Orchestra (July 9), Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir (July 11) and Sonara Singers (July 12). The concerts start at 7.30pm and are just £5, with under 18s going free. Tickets are available on the door or at Whites Fine Jewellers, Ripley.

The Talbot Taphouse is hosting three acoustic nights with three live acts performing each night. All the acoustic nights are completely free, taking place from July 8 to 10, starting at 7.30pm each night.

There is also an impressive line-up of original bands playing their own music at the legendary ROMfest event, in Crossley Park on July 14 with a wide ride range of genres to cater for every taste of music, from the Latin sounds of Monster Joe to Tokyo Taboo’s edgy rock melodies and local indie heroes Boats on the Ocean.

Ripley Music Festival is a not-for-profit community event completely organised by volunteers and funded by donations and grants from local businesses and people.

To find out more about Ripley Music Festival 2019 visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RipleyMusicFestival/.

The full line-up is:

Saturday, July 6 - Folk in the Waingroves Wood from 1pm to 7pm. Free entry. Please note this is a walk-to event only.

Zypt play at The Holly Bush, Marehay, from 8pm onwards. Free entry.

Sunday, July 7 - Music in the Bandstand at Crossley Park, Ripley from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Free entry.

Jam Night at The Holly Bush, Marehay, from 8pm onwards. Free entry.

Monday, July 8 - Acoustic Night at The Talbot Taphouse, 7.30pm onwards. Free entry.

Tuesday, July 9 - J26 Chamber Orchestra at All Saints Church, from 7.30pm onwards. Tickets are £5 (under 18s free)

Acoustic Night at The Talbot, from 7.30pm. Free entry.

Wednesday, July 10 - Acoustic Night at The Talbot, from 7.30pm onwards. Free entry.

Richie Tyler (The Guvnor) - Victors at 7.30pm onwards. Free entry.

Thursday, July 11 - Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir at All Saints Church from 7.30pm onwards. Tickets are £5 (under 18s free)

Friday, July 12 - Schools Day at Crossley Park, Ripley, from 1pm-3pm. Free entry.

Sonara Singers at All Saints Church from 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 (under 18s free)

Fleet Arts Youth Event at Crossley Park, Ripley from 7pm-9pm. Free entry.

Bob Reed at The George, Lowes Hill, Ripley from 8pm onwards. Free entry.

Saturday, July 13 - Party in the Park and Proms Spectacular at Crossley Park, Ripley from 1pm-10.30pm. Free entry.

1pm-1.40pm, MEDLers, 2pm-2.40pm No Danger, 3pm—3.40pm Easy Thomas Blues, 3.50pm-4.10pm Rhys Davis, 4.15pm–4.35pm Simply Mel, 4.40pm–5pm Graham Hinkley, 5.20pm–6pm, Thunderbird 4, 6.20pm–7pm, Headshrinker 7.20pm–8pm, Waking Vegas 8:30pm. Also playing will be Newstead Brass and there will be a big bang fireworks display, plus a Spitfire flypast at 3pm.

Live Music at The Holly Bush, Marehay from 8pm onwards. Free entry.

Sunday, July 14

Rom Fest at Crossley Park, Ripley from 1pm-6pm. Free entry.

1pm-1.30pm Primal, 1.45pm-2.15pm Monster Joe, 2.30pm-3pm Future Fires, 3.15pm-3.45pm Echo Arcadia, 4pm-4.40pm Tokyo Taboo, 5pm-6pm headliners Boats on the Ocean plus a licensed bar provided by the Holly Bush, Marehay.

Waingroves Show Lunchtime Roast including Derby Serenaders Band at The Thorn Tree Inn, Church Street, Waingroves, 12.30pm-2pm. Free entry.

Free after show party celebrating local talent at The Holly Bush, Ripley, 8pm onwards. Free entry.

