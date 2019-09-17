Green Haze roll out the hits in tribute show at The Flowerpot this week

Fans of Green Day will want to catch the gig by top tribute band at Green Haze at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 20.

Green Haze are the ultimate tribute to one of the best rock bands the world has ever seen – Green Day.

They will go to every length to capture the raw power and dynamics of Green Day’s music and bring it to life on stage with full two-hour stage show. With both the music and the look, their energy-packed show comes complete with costumes, fun crowd interaction, on-stage antics and all of the trimmings that make a Green Day live show so recognisable to their fans.

Doors open for the gig at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions.

