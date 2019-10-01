Gwen Taylor and Andrew Lancel star in The Lady Vanishes at Derby Theatre

Derbyshire’s very own Gwen Taylor will be back on home turf from October 7 to 12 as she stars in The Lady Vanishes at Derby Theatre.

Andrew Lancel (Coronation Street, The Bill) is among the other star names in the latest offering from the popular Classic Thriller Theatre Company.

When socialite Iris’s travelling companion disappears, she’s bewildered to find fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective and together they resolve to solve this perplexing mystery.

Building on the decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, The Classic Thriller Theatre Company presents a quick-witted, devilishly fun thriller, based on the Hitchcock classic, ranked one of the best British films ever.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

