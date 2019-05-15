Hits galore from Spandau Ballet tribute act True Gold at Derby venue The Flowerpot

Spandau Ballet fans are going to want to check out top tribute act True Gold when they perform at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, May 25.

True Gold began life way back in 2005 when founding member Lee James put an advert out for musicians, to form into a Spandau Ballet tribute band known as Highly Strung.

The band split in 2010, only to reform after many requests to do so, under the new name of True Gold - The Spandau Ballet Experience.

The band is now sounding, and looking, better than ever. Having performed in hundreds of venues over the years, True Gold have courted much praise from renowned artists.

True Gold have received praise from none other than Spandau’s Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Tony Hadley. They have performed twice with Tony, the second time coming in 2014 when Lee and Tony sang together on BBC’s The One Show.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions. You can also click here for more.

Click here for another music story.