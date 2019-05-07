Laughs galore during May at Derby LIVE venues with Stephen K Amos, Rhod Gilbert and co

Derby LIVE is playing host to a wide range of exciting and popular comedy acts at its venues in the city during May.

There will be no shortage of laughter thanks to the variety of acts set to take to the stage in the coming weeks.

Stand-up comedian, viral blogger and bestselling author Sam Avery (also known as The Learner Parent) (pictured) will be sharing the lows, highs and hilarious in-betweens of first-time parenthood on Friday, May 10.

Sam’s honest, messy account of wrestling with sleep deprivation and breast pumps is sure to have audiences laughing their socks off. Tickets are available to see Sam Avery – The Learner Parent at Landau Forte College Theatre for £18.25.

Derby favourite Mike McClean will be making his return to Derby on Friday, May 17, performing an evening of top class comedy at The Venue.

This show is bound to have the audience laughing and rolling about on the floor, and as part of the evening Mike will also be performing his alternative mind-reading act. Tickets are available for £17.

Two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray Bradshaw will be bringing his hilarious show Deaf Comedy Fam to the Guildhall Clubrooms on Saturday, May 18.

Full of hilarious, revealing tales about growing up with deaf parents, Deaf Comedy Fam presents a first for comedy as Ray performs the show simultaneously in both spoken English and British Sign Language. Tickets are available for this fully accessible BSL show for £13.

Multi-award-winning Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert will be lighting up Derby Arena with his brand new live show The Book of John on Sunday, May 19, at 8pm.

In a six-year break from stand-up, a lot has happened to Rhod, and just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke… called John.

This show will see Rhod as funny as ever before, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. Tickets are available for £29.50, and the show is suitable for 16 years and over.

Finally, on Saturday, May 25, at 8pm, Stephen K Amos (pictured) will be cheering up the Guildhall audience with his show Bouquets and Brickbats.

As Brexit looms on, Trump reigns rampant and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen will be aiming to spread a little happiness. Tickets are priced at £18.75 and the show is suitable for those aged 16 years and over.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or you can click here for more.

