Laughs galore when One Man, Two Guvnors comes to Derby Theatre

Get ready for a hilarious experience when the acclaimed play One Man, Two Guvnors is staged at Derby Theatre from September 7-28.

Richard Bean’s smash-hit comedy is the big offering for the autumn season at Derby Theatre. It is a Derby Theatre and Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch production.

One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live music and has remained a huge hit since the National Theatre’s production opened to big crowds and rave reviews in 2011.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry.

He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe.

What Francis doesn’t know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe’s sister Rachel in disguise as her own dead brother, who has been killed by Stanley Stubbers.

To further complicate things, Francis nabs a second job working for Stubbers, who is hiding from the police.

All Francis has to do to ensure his two guvnors don’t meet. What could go wrong?

Sarah Brigham, artistic director and chief executive at Derby Theatre, and director of One Man, Two Guvnors, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have assembled a cast and creative team of this calibre. One Man, Two Guvnors is an

absolute firm favourite, the perfect theatrical treat for anyone looking for a truly great night out.”

Call 01332 593939 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.