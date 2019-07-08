Liam Gallagher to play Sheffield date on new tour

Liam Gallagher's major UK tour this autumn will include a show in Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on November 18.

The singer's eagerly anticipated second album Why Me? Why Not. is out in September and lead single Shockwave has already been a chart-topper.

New single The River also lives up to Liam’s ambitions for Why Me? Why Not.

He said: "I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better, so that’s what we’ve done.

"It’s a better record than As You Were, which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

Tickets for his Sheffield show are £26,55 to £64.55 and available from 9am on Friday, July 12 on 0114 256 56 56 or online.