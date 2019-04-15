Martha and Desperate Journalist among acts added to Indietracks 2019 line-up

Martha, Desperate Journalist, Advance Base, Best Praxis, Lost Tapes, The Proctors, Surf Muscle and The Sunbathers are the latest performers added to the line-up at this year’s Indietracks festival.

The popular family-friendly festival is to be held this year on July 26-28 at the picturesque Midland Railway Butterley, just outside Ripley.

The day splits for the headliners at the festival have also been revealed. They are:

Friday, July 26: The Orielles, Bis and Peaness

Saturday, July 27: Tracyanne & Danny, Martha, The Spook School, Desperate Journalist and Big Joanie

Sunday, July 28: Kero Kero Bonito, Stealing Sheep, Withered Hand, Advance Base and Adult Mom

After the bands, there will be discos with Fan Club, Paris Popfest, Grrls Like Us and Come Out 2Nite, as well as Bum Notes Karaoke with Ruby Waters.

In addition, there will be evening children’s discos with How Does It Feel To Be Loved? and Some Like It Pop.

Cheaper early bird tickets are now available until Sunday, May 12. Click here for more details.

