Outdoor family film screenings in Derby Market Place

The season of family film screenings in Derby Market Place continues over the next few weeks.

They will be shown on a giant screen free of charge thanks to a partnership between Derby Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) and QUAD, supported by Derby City Council.

Some of the films celebrate key cultural events happening in the Cathedral Quarter over the next few months.

The remaining screenings are:

Wednesday September 18: Labyrinth (U)

Wednesday September 25: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (PG) highlighting the Space, Moon & Tides theme of this year’s Derby Festé (September 27-28)

Wednesday October 2: Aladdin (2019) (U).

All the films will start shortly after sunset (around 7.10pm but times differ for each screening) with further information on start times available by clicking here.

Photo by Eve Taylor