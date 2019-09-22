Rush tribute band La Villa Strangiato to perform at The Flowerpot in Derby

Italian band La Villa Strangiato bring their Rush tribute act to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 27.

Hailed as one of the best Rush tribute bands in the world, La Villa Strangiato is an Italian project by Gabriele Ferrari and Carlo Fattorini, two professional musicians who have plenty of international experience.

The original purpose of La Villa Strangiato was to revive Rush’s music of the ’70s and early ’80s, the period of their maximum popularity.

The band formed in 2010 and, thanks to the contribution of several friends and musicians, they presented their first show (entirely dedicated to the album Exit Stage Left) in Rome in March 2011.

Since then, La Villa Strangiato have gone from strength to strength performing their Rush tribute in top, live music, venues and festivals all over Europe.

For 2019, the band presents the new show Show of Hands, the 30th anniversary of the live album by Rush released in 1989. The album will be played in its entirety.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £13.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online by clicking here.

