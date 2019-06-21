See Bon Jovi Forever in action soon at The Flowerpot in Derby

Bon Jovi Forever will hit the stage at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, June 28, with their popular tribute show.

Expect a high energy show guaranteed to raise your hands and full of all your Bon Jovi favourites.

Bon Jovi Forever offer up an electric performance that will recreate a stadium-style show to any sized venue performing all the greatest hits, album tracks... and so much more.

Every performance is action packed and delivered with the artistry, energy and passion of the real thing, this show is guaranteed to give any fan of Bon Jovi ‘One Wild Night’.

Bon Jovi Forever come loaded with authentic signature guitars, stage clothes, a stunning light show and stage effects too.

Doors open at the King Street venue at 8pm.

Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well online by clicking here.

You can also click here and click here for other stories.