See chilling drama Turn Of The Screw soon at Derby Theatre

Former EastEnders star Janet Dibley leads the cast in a UK tour of Henry James’s classic Turn Of The Screw, at Derby Theatre from May 7-11.

Don’t miss this chance to see an edge-of-your-seat production that was the original inspiration for Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black.

Following a critically acclaimed tour in 2018, Henry James’s iconic, genre-defining, ghost story, Turn of the Screw has embarked on a UK tour once again.

1840. A young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past.

The Governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and the innocents

under her protection.

Janet Dibley plays the role of The Governess, with Maggie McCarthy as Mrs Grose. Janet first became a household name in the much-loved ITV hit series, The Two of Us with Nicholas Lyndhurst. She went on to star in a number of TV roles including EastEnders, Doctors, Broadchurch and more recently, Coronation Street.

Her most recent theatre work have been the acclaimed tours of Kindertransport, A Murder is Announced and Women on the Verge of HRT.

This fresh and thrilling adaptation of Turn of the Screw from Tim Luscombe deftly retains the ambiguity of James’s original, and lets audiences draw their own conclusions about the events at Bly and where guilt resides.

Tickets are from £15. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or click here.

