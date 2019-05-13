See comedy ace Andy Hamilton at Derby Theatre

Come and see the award-winning comedian, comedy writer and director Andy Hamilton as he hits road with his first ever up close and personal show, An Evening With Andy Hamilton.

He will be dropping in at Derby Theatre on Sunday, May 19.

Audiences will have the opportunity to ask the co-creator of Outnumbered, Drop the Dead Donkey and What We Did On Our Holiday questions on any topic as he takes a look back at his extensive professional career in comedy.

Beginning in 1976 as a contributor to Radio 4’s Week Ending, Andy went on to pick up a raft of awards for co-writing and co-directing such household TV classics as Drop The Dead Donkey and Outnumbered.

Most recently, his TV satires included Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys, and he and his co-writer Guy Jenkin also penned and directed the hit British comedy feature film What We Did On Our Holiday.

Andy’s numerous TV and radio credits include Have I Got News For You, Q.I., Andy Hamilton Sort of Remembers, The News Quiz, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and Old Harry’s Game.

Expect a funny and revealing night out with a master of comedy.

Call the box office for availability on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another story.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne