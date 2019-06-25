See Notts punks aces Verbal Warning in charity gig at Derby’s Flowerpot

Verbal Warning will headline charity gig Bandfest at Derby’s Flowerpot on Saturday, August 10.

The veteran Nottingham punksters will share the main stage at the Great British Alternative Festival at Skegness Butlins this year with the like of the Stranglers, Sham 69, Tom Robinson Band, Exploited and many more.

Before then, they will be joined on an eclectic Flowerpot bill by Derby Rebel Women’s Choir, Whiskey Bob Shaker, The Secret Hunter (Finland), and Danger of Death.

Doors open at 6pm at the King Street venue and there will be a raffle, stalls and a disco.

Admission is just £3 on the door and all proceeds will go to Derby-based Women’s Work, a National Award Winning Charity with the aim to improve the health and well being of disadvantaged and vulnerable women.

Their services are targeted at women with complex needs, including those affected by drug and alcohol misuse, women offenders, women exploited through prostitution and those fleeing domestic abuse.

Photo by John W King