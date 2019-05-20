See Orwell classic 1984 at Derby Theatre later this week

George Orwell’s powerful and influential 1984 hits the stage at Derby Theatre on May 24 and 25.

Derby Theatre artistic director Sarah Brigham will co-direct a stage adaptation of Orwell’s dystopian novel, which is to be performed by University of Derby contemporary theatre students.

In a time when we have become victims of perpetual war, government surveillance and propaganda, when the

Party decides what we should think and how we should act, and individuality is banned, Winston and Julia rebel against the totalitarian state by performing the political act of falling in love.

Big Brother is watching. Can Winston and Julia, faced with the horrors of room 101, fight against the annihilation of their own free will, or will Big Brother prevail?

Sarah Brigham is co-directing the production with Amanda Wallace.

Call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another story.