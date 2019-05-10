See Roald Dahl’s Matilda on the big screen at Derby Roundhouse

Derby College Group’s Roundhouse Events team is hosting a Matilda family film screening, based on Roald Dahl’s award-winning book.

The film screening is part of Derby Book Festival’s packed programme of events which is aimed at appealing to all ages and offers a diverse range of events.

The fifth Derby Book Festival will be held from Friday, May 31, to Saturday, June 8.

The screening takes place on Sundayn June 2, 11am to 2pm, in the Carriage Shop Theatre at the iconic Roundhouse in Pride Park, Derby.

There will also be a magical themed fancy-dress competition, snacks available to purchase and face painting.

Roundhouse Events’ conference and events manager Amy Wicks said: “It is great to be part of Derby Book Festival’s programme of events.

“Having previously hosted three sell-out movie nights, we wanted to bring the whole family together for a film screening and Matilda is perfect for this.

“The screening is a chance for friends, families and children to enjoy a family event at an incredible venue.

“The Roundhouse has been the venue for some of the city’s top events and this will be a great addition to our packed events calendar this year.”

There will be limited free on-site parking behind the Roundhouse and there are also several pay and display carparks nearby.

Tickets cost £6 each or family ticket £21. You can click here for details on how to get hold of them.

There is no minimum age requirement for the screening, however all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

