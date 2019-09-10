Star performer Sean Taylor in Queen’s Head Belper return

Don’t miss this eagerly-awaited gig by Sean Taylor at The Queen’s Head in Belper on September 21, starting at 8pm.

Sean Taylor’s unique songwriting is evocative of smoky bars and late night cafes.

With a nod to the beat poetry of Jack Kerouac and Tom Waits, Sean’s material ranges from the personal to social issues, all delivered in a vocal style which is intense and compelling.

On this occasion, Sean is joined by double bass player, Mike Seal and together they produce a sound that takes you back to the golden age of John Martyn and Danny Thompson.

Now, with the new album The Path Into The Blue drawing rave reviews, Sean makes a welcome return to The Queens Head in Belper, fresh from the European stage of his autumn tour.

Tickets are £8/£7 unwaged and can be purchased from the venue itself or by contacting mjones572@hotmail.co.uk

Support comes from Dave and Chris with their own unique fusion of folk and blues from the Duffield Delta.

