Star pianist Maxim Kinasov to give recital next month in Duffield

Maxim Kinasov will be performing at St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive, Duffield, on Saturday, October 5.

Music at Duffield will be presenting this year’s Bemrose Bursary Recital.

Maxim made his concerto debut in Moscow at the age of nine and his solo recital debut a year later.

He is an award-winning solo and chamber musician and performs a wide range of repertoire from Bach to Shostakovich.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and the performance will include pieces such as Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109, Rachmaninov’s Etudes-tableaux Op. 33 ii, iii, viii, and Brahms’s Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 35

In 2018, Maxim became the winner of the Royal Northern College of Music’s most prestigious award, the Gold Medal, and he appears by kind permission of the RNCM.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan on 07977 091171, as well by clicking here.

