Steps favourite Lee Latchford-Evans to star in Pomegranate Theatre panto this Christmas

Lee Latchford-Evans from pop group Steps will headline in the title role of this year’s spectacular family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Pomegranate Theatre.

The production can be seen from December 6 to January 5 and tickets are on sale now.

Lee joined pop phenomenon Steps in 1997 and achieved huge success with the band, selling in excess of 21 million records worldwide and winning numerous awards including the prestigious BRIT award for Best Live Act in 2000.

After a decade apart pursuing individual projects, Steps reformed in 2011 with top-rated fly-on-the wall documentary Steps Reunion.

The overwhelming popularity with which Steps’ return was received sparked a second TV series, Steps on the Road, a sell-out arena tour and a No. 1 album.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2017, Steps released their fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor which, again, topped the charts and had a sell-out arena tour, Party on the Dancefloor, leading to their epic outdoor Summer of Steps Tour in 2018. Following this, the band announced that they will be starting work on their hotly anticipated sixth studio album in 2019.

Away from the band, experienced actor Lee has also starred in musicals in London’s West End including playing Teen Angel in Grease, Niko Nikovsky in Eurobeat and touring with the stage version of All Creatures Great and Small. Lee’s feature films include Cash & Curry, The Rizen, DeadRinger and, most recently, horror comedy Paintball Massacre. He has also starred in numerous pantomimes throughout the UK.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect Jack for Chesterfield’s panto. Lee has charm, good looks and, of course, an outstanding singing voice making him a ‘Step’ above the rest.”

With floor-filling songs, rip-roaring comedy, awe-inspiring special effects and a magical story that all the family can enjoy, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be Chesterfield’s most STEP-tacular panto yet!

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01246 345 222 or you can click here.

