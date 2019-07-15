These two performances and a fascinating talk impress at this year’s festival in Buxton

The African chamber opera The Orphans of Koombu, by Allan Stephenson, with lyrics by Michael Williams, is a very successful collaboration, writes Mavis Kirkham.

It is a Buxton International Festival production with singers from the Young Artists Programme, six local schools, a performing arts group and a youth choir.

They tell their story in music in a really professional manner.

Mark Burns, the director, started his own career in an Outreach project at the festival and this 2019 Outreach project shows what can be achieved through local collaboration and inspiring young people.

For many parents in the audience, this could have been their first experience of opera. Their enthusiasm and the polished performance on stage promises great things for the future of opera in Buxton.

La Vaghezza, performing a concert called Mother And Child at St John’s Church, Buxton, is an international ensemble of young musicians which specialises in historically informed music from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Their music is of the highest standard.

The concert contained a number of short pieces which addressed the life of the Virgin Mary, as a mother. This included work by Heinrich Biber, Tarquinio Merula, William Byrd and Henry Purcell. The music was varied and played with

great sensitivity by Mayah Kadish, violin, Anastasia Baraviera, cello and Marco Crosetto, harpsicord. Lotte Betts-Dean’s mezzo soprano was exquisite in the acoustics of St John’s.

This was a moving and memorable concert by an ensemble I want to hear again.

Ruth Larsen’s fascinating talk Duchesses, Radicals and Rioters: Women and Politics in Georgian England, at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, certainly gave us a wider political context for the opera Georgiana, which was the highlight of this year’s festival.

Dr Larsen, of the University of Derby, spoke of the involvement of women of all social classes in politics in a time when political loyalties were seen as a family issue rather than an individual choice. Women, who met the property qualification, were able to vote until this right was removed in the Reform Act or 1832.

Wealthy women, excluded from formal politics, used informal techniques to achieve their ends: the politics of patronage, of dinner tables and gambling tables and of influence at court. Poor women were driven by hunger to take

part in bread riots with their families. They were present at Peterloo.

They were also active in opposing land enclosures and slavery. I learned a lot from this enjoyable talk.

